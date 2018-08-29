Chelsea brings up her century

HELD HIGH: Past Brothers' Chelsea Morrison raises the trophy after the 2016 women's grand final. She played her 100th game on Saturday.

HELD HIGH: Past Brothers' Chelsea Morrison raises the trophy after the 2016 women's grand final. She played her 100th game on Saturday. Paul Donaldson BUN110916RUG13

LEAGUE: Now that she has one milestone under her belt, Past Brothers captain Chelsea Morrison wants to make sure there are plenty more before she retires from the game she loves.

The Brethren's resounding 36-point win over Hervey Bay on Saturday to secure a place in the Bundaberg Rugby League's women's grand final capped a fairytale 100th game for Morrison.

Morrison has captained Past Brothers for the past eight years and next week will have the chance to win her seventh premiership.

The 100-game milestone served to highlight Morrison's devotion to the club.

"It feels fabulous,” she said, after lining up in the front-row for the clash.

"I love Brothers. I've been loyal to them all these years, they're a brilliant club to play for.

"We've been very, very lucky. They really support women's rugby league, right from when we first started.

"I'm really proud because I love my club.”

Morrison has been part of the Bundaberg Rugby League women's competition since it started.

She got involved after being convinced to join by those setting up the Past Brothers side and the captain has been there every year since.

"Every year has been a highlight for me,” Morrison said.

"We're had the same core group of players for the year, which we've been very lucky to keep.”

But the 39-year-old has particularly enjoyed the past two years.

Past Brothers prop Chelsea Morrison (centre) makes a tackle. Bundaberg Rugby League women's major semi final: Past Brothers v Hervey Bay Seagulls at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Matthew McInerney

"The last two years the juniors have come into our team,” she said.

"It's been awesome to see them feed through and create a pathway from juniors to seniors at the club.”

Morrison said she's already committed to playing on next season.

"I'm turning 40 next year so I definitely want to play when I get to that age,” she said.

"I want to play for a few more years but we'll just wait and see.

"I had a few niggling injuries at the start of the year before being right after the third game of the year.

"We'll just see how it plays out.”

But Morrison said when she leaves the competition, it will be in safe hands.

"It's good, the level of competition is really lifting every year,” she said. "We've only got the four teams this year but it could've been anyone's this year. The girls have really given it a good punch every game.

"I just think we play for each other. We're best mates on and off the field and it really shows.

"We're supporting each other out there, not just running by yourself or tackling by yourself, it's a team effort and that's what we're about.

"I want to thank Andrew Filo and the other coaches over the years and all the girls who have been an amazing bunch to play with over the years.”

Past Brothers will face either Hervey Bay or The Waves in the grand final on September 8.