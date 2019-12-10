Chelsa's dream of working in hospitality sector

CHELSEA McKnight, 20, believes there is plenty of opportunity in Bundaberg's hospitality sector, and she has pushed herself to make sure she will become a part of it.

The former Kepnock State High School student was born and bred in Bundaberg, but moved to Victoria with her family.

She missed her home, and so she braved her fear of heights to fly back to live in Bundaberg, and immediately enrolled in the local TAFE campus to study a Certificate II in Kitchen Operation.

Ms McKnight received the Student of the Year award during last week's TAFE graduation ceremony.

Being called up to receive the award was unexpected for her, considering she has not won anything before.

"I don't think anything I do is that special," she said.

"I've just being doing what I usually do at school, I put 100 per cent and over into what I'm studying and what I'm doing."

She had begun studying a Certificate III in Hospitality in Victoria, which she will continue locally next year.

"Studying here was nicer than there, because I'm getting more help from teachers that are doing the classes, and I feel a bit more comfortable in the place I was raised than being away," she said.

She said there were many restaurants in the area, which led to opportunities.

"I do hope I can get a career in that industry but if not we still have retail," she said.

"You can start your own business if you have those skills and the experience for it You've got lots of opportunities to do whatever you want really."