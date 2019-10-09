Menu
A young chef turned violent after a drunken New Year's argument.
Crime

Chef's New Year's meltdown 'nothing short of thuggery'

by Angela Kelly
8th Oct 2019 7:13 PM | Updated: 9th Oct 2019 9:07 AM
A YOUNG chef was lambasted in court and ordered to get help with anger management.

Trent Martin Black got into an alcohol-fuelled argument that turned physical in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He punched a man with a clenched fist, pushed him to the ground and beat him in Richmond St, Maryborough.

The 23-year-old father-of-two pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Lawyer Travis George said his client was a young offender and was going through a break-up at the time of the assault.

"He is a chef and his anxiety got the better of him," he said.

"He has approached his previous employer and is able to go back to work.

"He has been on bail for 10 months and not re-offended.

"Hopefully when supervised, he won't offend."

The court heard that restitution was sought for the victim's dental repair, but Black had not paid a cent.

Mr George assured the court if his client returned to work, he could pay the restitution.

Magistrate Terry Duroux pointed his finger and raised his voice at the emotional chef.

"You need anger management courses desperately," Mr Duroux said.

"What you did was nothing short of thuggery.

"Your youth is in your favour, so I agree with Mr George, by the skin of his teeth."

Black was sentenced to nine months in prison with immediate parole and ordered to pay $750 restitution, with a conviction recorded.

"No ifs, no buts, no maybes. Get it sorted and get it sorted, sooner rather than later," Mr Duroux warned.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

