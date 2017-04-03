29°
Chef's grand plans for hotel

Angela Norval | 3rd Apr 2017 1:39 PM
TUCK IN: The roast pumpkin, pinenut and haloumi salad is a winner at The Grand Hotel.
TUCK IN: The roast pumpkin, pinenut and haloumi salad is a winner at The Grand Hotel. Mike Knott BUN290317GRAND2

THINGS just keep getting better at The Grand Hotel Bundaberg, with a positive start to the year.

Visitors have continued to respond well to the revamped backpacker hostel and also to the new hostel manager, who has focused on creating new relationships with the region's local farmers.

But one area where locals and visitors alike will see a great range of welcome options are in the dining area.

Head chef Gabriel Harvey is a man who loves nothing more than putting his own spin on traditional-style meals but always focusing on fresh, local produce to give the flavours that extra something.

He brings with him 15 years in the industry, having worked all over Australia in a wide range of restaurants with varying cuisines including French, Italian and Australian steakhouses.

Gabriel said the bistro was a great place to come with friends and family or just for a quick lunch, with specials starting from $10.

"Our front of house staff are very warm and friendly and work closely with the kitchen staff to cater for any special requests or dietary requirements,” he said.

"Diners will be happy to know that our menu changes every few months, with daily lunch and dinner specials ranging from crumbed Aussie snapper to lamb shanks and steak and Guinness pasties.”

Asked what he would recommend, Gabriel highlighted the smoky barbecue pork ribs had received plenty of encouraging comments from patrons and there was always requests for them when they were added to the regular menu.

"Our burgers are still a very popular choice by many visitors and locals, with a range of 10 different burgers to choose from.

"But our most popular items are our 200 and 400g rumps, which are a MSA-grade grain fed rump cut in house to ensure the best quality cuts cooked to your liking.

"Personally I feel The Grand Hotel is very family-friendly with a good range of children's meals ranging from house crumbed nuggets to MSA-grade rib fillet. The laid-back environment means parents can relax and take a break.”

Gabriel encourages everyone to visit for the Saturday '80s and '90s retro disco nights, which have been a blast and see visitors enjoy going old school with the hotel's famous DJ Lee getting a great fun vibe happening in the front bar.

The hotel also does a two for $20 meal deal on Friday nights.

"We encourage people to like our Facebook page for events and specials.”

