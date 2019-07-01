Chef's bid to put an end to unnecessary binning of bread

FORMER Sunshine Coast chef Zoe Young is delivering a slice of her wisdom, in a bid to help people put leftover bread to better use.

Crumbs, chips and dessert bases are just some of the ways your left over loaf of bread can be re-purposed instead of just tossing it in the bin.

Ms Young is one of the contributing chefs unveiling her secrets to prevent the wastage of bread products in a new recipe book 'Beyond Bread and Butter: A Celebration of Sourdough'.

"If you ask most people its really common for half a loaf of bread to be thrown in the bin or frozen to be used as toast," Ms Young said.

"So we are trying to expand that and give people ideas on how to not waste it and how to use it in other forms."

Young said this common household product can be transformed into crumble for a sweet dessert, add texture to sauces and be deconstructed and turned back into flour for making pasta.

Due to a number of allergies including gluten and dairy the 28-year-old wanted to tailor a Sourdough without harsh preservatives.

"My gluten free sour dough is something I've been working on for a couple of years.

"Since working in Coolum, it's always been in my mind that I want to something and for those who have dietary requirements  it's where my love of bread started as well and has only grown from there.."

BRAINS CRUST: Zoe Young is helping people repurpose bread to avoid binning it. Contributed

Ms Young began her career in "cheffing and pastry" at Coolum's Ma Boulange as an apprentice at 21 but was eager to challenge herself overseas.

She said she helped open a Michelin starred restaurant in London where she would work 100 hour weeks making breads, desserts and pastries for six months.

"I loved the job and it was completely worth it...but I was ready to come home because I got quite sick over there because of all the hours."

The former Palm View resident soon found her self back in the kitchen in one of Australia's top restaurants in Melbourne working at Attica for a year but was ready to challenge herself once again.

Now a chef at Three Mills Bakery in Canberra Ms Young may be able to add author to her resume with 70 recipes being contributed by herself and two of her fellow chefs.

The trio need to pre-sell 900 copies of the cookbook to pay for its production and get it off the ground before July 14 to reach their goal on Kickstarter.

"No book out there that is showing all the uses and other ways to use old bread and reduce the waste of it."

Ms Young said cooking is something she has always enjoyed from a young age.

"If I was ever stressed I'd be cooking or baking," she said.

"In year 5 I told my mum I was going to make my own birthday cake; I didn't want anyone else to do it.

"It's one of those things I kind of fell into, I kind of decided one day you know what I want to do this as my job."

For more information visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/threemillsbakery/beyond-bread-and-butter-a-celebration-of-sourdough.