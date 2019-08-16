Cheers to Taste Festival as event wraps up

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Ohana Cider and Winery co-founders Josh Phillips and Zoe Young will announce the flavour of their new "people's cider” at a launch party on Saturday.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Ohana Cider and Winery co-founders Josh Phillips and Zoe Young will announce the flavour of their new "people's cider” at a launch party on Saturday. PAUL BEUTEL

BUNDY'S Taste Festival comes to an end this weekend and will kick off at Eleven Acres tonight, with a celebration for World Rum Day.

Bundaberg has quickly become the drinks capital of Australia, with Kalki Moon and Ohana filling our cups to the brim and hydrating the masses as well as the iconic Bundaberg Rum.

Ohana Cider and Winery co-founder Zoe Young is gearing up for the people's cider launch on Saturday.

"We asked customers to cast votes for a flavour that would go well and, unfortunately, we had to forgo suggestions like sweet potato and maple bacon,” she said.

"The top three results were passion fruit and ginger, pineapple and coconut and ginger, lemon and honey, so we are really excited to do the big reveal at the launch and announce the winner.”

Kalki Moon master distiller Rick Prosser said the festival has embraced local growers and showcased the food and drinks of the region.

Mr Prosser said he planned to release his own signature rum next year and is waiting for the blend to finish maturing.

Eleven Acres' rum-inspired event is tonight at 6.30pm and Ohana's cider launch is tomorrow, from 2-6pm.