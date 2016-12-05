Cheers to new beer that saves our reef

BEERY GOOD: Bargara Brewing Company head brewer Andrew Clark with the second Great Barrier Beer creation for The Good Beer Co.

DOING your part to save the Great Barrier Reef is as easy as having a beer, literally, and soon beer enthusiasts will have not one, but two great flavours to choose from.

With the popularity of their first fundraising beer skyrocketing, The Good Beer Co and Bargara Brewing Company have joined forces for a second time to produce the next round of Great Barrier Beer which is set to further aid conservation of the reef.

James Grugeon, from The Good Beer Co, said the Melon Honey Kolsch was voted by beer lovers Australia wide to be the brand's next flavour.

"We had a crowd fund campaign which raised $35,000, beating our $30,000 target," he said.

"There were three really awesome chefs involved who have been stocking and backing our first Great Barrier Beer. They chose a beer each and it was up to our voters to pick the one they wanted us to brew next."

Melon Honey Kolsch is the second brew in the Great Barrier Beer repertoire, following the mid-strength IPA which was released earlier this year.

Mr Grugeon said 50% of sale profits would go towards the Australian Marine Conservation Society, with $15,000 already raised to help the Great Barrier Reef.

"Not only are we creating delicious beer, we are also giving the Australian Marine Conservation Society a whole new audience of beer drinkers across Australia and the opportunity for people to have a conversation about the reef," he said.

CEO of Bargara Brewing Company Jack Milbank and head brewer Andrew Clark said the Kolsch style beer would be delicate in flavour, lightly hopped and produced using melon honey from DAKS Honey farm in the Bundaberg region.

"We love to focus on local ingredients and the more local produce we can use, the better it is," Mr Milbank said.

Mr Clark said the Melon Honey Kolsch would differ greatly from the first release of Great Barrier Beer's IPA, which was largely hop driven and infused with passionfruit.

"This time around we focused on a unique twist of Kolsch beer which is a very popular style of beer in Europe," he said.

"It is very easy to drink and is all about the malt and honey flavours."

Melon Honey Kolsch will be rolled out in stores after the new year.