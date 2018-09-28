Cheers! Surf club opens bar overlooking water

TOP SPOT: Surf lifesaving cadets Geordan Zunker, Clancy McPherson, Tia Francis and Olivia Zunker check out the view from the deck at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club

LOOKING for a way to help the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club? Why not kick back on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy a beverage while overlooking the beautiful coastline.

Club president John McGregor said the club bar will be open from 3pm-6pm as a way of raising funds for the surf club.

"We've had a lot of requests from our members and also from the general public,” Mr McGregor said.

"Since we've built the new club house, we've run it as a function centre - basically for weddings, parties - where you can hire the place and we provide the staff, bar and venue and they do their own catering if they like.

"We're going to try it for a little while, generally from 3pm to 6pm on a Sunday afternoon - see how it works out.

"Last Sunday was very successful, we had a lot of people and very positive comments.”

"If it stays successful we'll then move it across to paid bar staff, so we don't have to ask people to do it for nothing.

"At the moment we're doing it with volunteers to see how it goes and if it's a good thing and people really like - and so far they do because it's such a great venue.”

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.