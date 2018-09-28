Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP SPOT: Surf lifesaving cadets Geordan Zunker, Clancy McPherson, Tia Francis and Olivia Zunker check out the view from the deck at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club
TOP SPOT: Surf lifesaving cadets Geordan Zunker, Clancy McPherson, Tia Francis and Olivia Zunker check out the view from the deck at Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club Mike Knott BUN270918SURF6
News

Cheers! Surf club opens bar overlooking water

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOOKING for a way to help the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club? Why not kick back on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy a beverage while overlooking the beautiful coastline.

Club president John McGregor said the club bar will be open from 3pm-6pm as a way of raising funds for the surf club.

"We've had a lot of requests from our members and also from the general public,” Mr McGregor said.

"Since we've built the new club house, we've run it as a function centre - basically for weddings, parties - where you can hire the place and we provide the staff, bar and venue and they do their own catering if they like.

"We're going to try it for a little while, generally from 3pm to 6pm on a Sunday afternoon - see how it works out.

"Last Sunday was very successful, we had a lot of people and very positive comments.”

"If it stays successful we'll then move it across to paid bar staff, so we don't have to ask people to do it for nothing.

"At the moment we're doing it with volunteers to see how it goes and if it's a good thing and people really like - and so far they do because it's such a great venue.”

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.

bar bargara bundaberg surf life saving club
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Florist thief eats cupcakes from wheelie bin

    premium_icon Florist thief eats cupcakes from wheelie bin

    Crime A THIEF bit off more than they could chew when they attempted to break into a Bundy florist during the weekend.

    • 28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    END OF THE ROAD: Car yard closes over Facebook storm

    premium_icon END OF THE ROAD: Car yard closes over Facebook storm

    Business 'I've just had enough of the bulls--t'

    • 28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    Opinion Embarrassing to give up control over proposed high-rise

    • 28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Refreshing announcement for Moore Park Beach IGA

    premium_icon Refreshing announcement for Moore Park Beach IGA

    News New management at Moore Park Beach IGA

    • 28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners