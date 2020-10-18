CHEERS! Review shows Bundy knows how to satisfy

SATISFACTION is brewing at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

The local business received the only five-star review for overall satisfaction in Canstar Blue's national soft drinks review and scored top marks for taste and packaging design.

The review compared Bundaberg, Kirks, Woolworths, Coles, Schweppes, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sunkist, Solo and Sprite on their taste, variety, packaging design, value for money and overall satisfaction.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said for the past 50 years they've been the underdog in a competitive industry and were proud to be formally recognised by fellow Australian's as their "favourite soft drink".

"COVID-19 has been a challenging period for everyone, and we're appreciative of the support Australians have shown us," he said.

"We hope this trend of Aussies supporting Aussies continues because it is critical we all rally behind each other right now."

The business sees their rating as another sign Australians are turning towards homegrown products they know and trust for quality, comfort and familiarity during these testing times.

"All our recent research over the last 6 months shows Aussies have been looking for affordable indulgences," he said.

"For a lot of people in the country that's been great-tasting comfort food, and our brews meet that need.

"Our commitment to brewing a premium Australian-made product has resonated with people across the country.

"It's important we celebrate what it means to be Australian and to us, that's being reliable, honest and up for a good time."

