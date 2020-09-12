CHEERS: How your venue could tap into $11.5m support fund

Applications are now open for Bundaberg Rum’s $11.5m Raising the Bar fund. Pictured is Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler. Photo: File.

Applications are now open for Bundaberg Rum’s $11.5m Raising the Bar fund. Pictured is Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler. Photo: File.

Licensed venues in Bundaberg and throughout Australia can now apply for Covid-19 recovery support through Bundaberg Rum's $11.5 million Raising the Bar fund.

The fund aims to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts of the hospitality industry through the supply of equipment and services to approved applicants.

Managing Director at Bundaberg Rum's parent company Diageo Australia Angus McPherson said there would be an ongoing financial burden on many venues that must now regularly purchase safety equipment and supplies.

"Combined with the financial hit they've already taken following widespread lockdowns and severely restricted trading, Raising the Bar is about Bundaberg Rum helping our neighbourhood 'local'... get back to sustainable trading in this new environment so they can again be places for family and friends to come together and connect socially and safely," Mr McPherson said.

"We want to help as many Australian bars, pubs and clubs as we can, so I encourage venues to head to the website and submit an application for Raising the Bar support."

Applications are open to venues that are currently serving customers, only operating as a takeaway business or is temporarily closed due to lockdown restrictions.

The types of assistance on offer range from immediate, medium and/or long-term support and may include:

• Essential safety equipment such as hand sanitiser and dispensers, PPE, and thermal scanners

• Mobile bars, tables, umbrellas, and take-away/disposable containers

• Consumer confidence-building through PR and media amplification

While Raising the Bar is a Bundaberg Rum initiative, you don't need to be an existing Bundaberg Rum (or its parent company Diageo) customer or stockist to apply for funding.

Venues can also apply for PR and media support to help promote their venue to patrons, increase footfall in line with capacity limits, and increase consumer confidence in their COVIDsafe practices.

Applications are now open for all options and support will be awarded now through to end June 2022 or until support funding is exhausted.

Find out more and apply here.