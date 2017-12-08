Cheers, here's to a great tour

CHEERS: Bundy Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler, Bundy Food Tours Suzie Clarke, Bargara Brewing Company owner Jack Milbank and Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company owner Rick Prosser have teamed up to launch a new fully-guided beverage tour.

CHEERS: Bundy Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler, Bundy Food Tours Suzie Clarke, Bargara Brewing Company owner Jack Milbank and Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company owner Rick Prosser have teamed up to launch a new fully-guided beverage tour. Carolyn Booth

KICKING off just in time for Christmas, three of the region's beverage makers are teaming up to offer a fully-guided, chauffeur-driven afternoon of behind the scenes tours, expert knowledge, local food and local characters.

Suzie Clarke from Bundy Food Tours will operate the Bundy Drinks Tours, which will see guests visit the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, Bargara Brewing Company and Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company.

"We are so fortunate to have such a passionate industry in Bundaberg and across the whole region,” Ms Clarke said.

"The artisans in Bundaberg are punching above their weight in the craft drinks world, with international awards and large export markets proving how exceptional this region really is.

"I have been working with these businesses since I started Bundy Food Tours in 2016 and it's really exciting to be able to offer a dedicated drinks tour for visitors from Christmas 2017.”

Beginning December 22, the tours will be offered at the Christmas introductory price of $115 per person.

Bundy Drinks Tours will then run each Saturday in 2018 for $149 per person.

Tours include a light lunch, tastings at all three stops, expert behind-the-scenes commentary and transport.

For bookings, dates and all the details head to www.bundyfoodtours.com.au.