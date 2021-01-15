Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

by Finn McHugh
15th Jan 2021 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The rights to Pauline Hanson's website have been bought, with internet surfers redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia.

The moderator of paulinehanson.com.au has seemingly forgotten to renew ownership, allowing quick-thinking internet users to pounce on the lapse on Thursday night.

Users attempting to enter the site were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) on Friday.

A search of the domain name showed it also registered to the RCOA, though it is possible to register a domain in a third party's name.

It was unclear how long the new registration would last.

Quick-thinking internet users have bought the rights to Pauline Hanson’s online domain. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Quick-thinking internet users have bought the rights to Pauline Hanson’s online domain. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Senator Hanson has faced allegations of racism over her anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric since first entering parliament in 1996.

The RCOA is a non-profit national refugee advocacy body with more than 200 organisation members and 300 individual members.

The group is funded by public donations and grants from government agencies and philanthropic bodies.

Its website states it provides a platform "for the voices of refugees to be heard, the rights of refugees to be respected, the humanity of refugees valued and the contribution of refugees celebrated".

NCA NewsWire has reached out to both parties for comment.

Originally published as Cheeky move likely to enrage Hanson

Users attempting to access paulinehanson.com.au were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia on Friday.
Users attempting to access paulinehanson.com.au were redirected to the Refugee Council of Australia on Friday.

More Stories

editors picks one nation pauline hanson politics refugee council of australia website

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STARTUP WEEKEND: Successful event returns to Bundy

        Premium Content STARTUP WEEKEND: Successful event returns to Bundy

        News Whether you’re business-minded, keen to create a start-up or just interested in seeing what the event is about, everyone is welcome

        $1M JOBS TRIAL: Financial assistance for seasonal workers

        Premium Content $1M JOBS TRIAL: Financial assistance for seasonal workers

        News Australian workers have the potential to receive up to $6000, while visa-holders...

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        FINDING THE LINE: Hundreds to take field for Bundy Cup

        Premium Content FINDING THE LINE: Hundreds to take field for Bundy Cup

        News More than 50 teams have registered to play in the 2021 Bundaberg Cup.