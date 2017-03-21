Cheeky kiss leads to everlasting love

Richard and Frieda Steel will celebrate 60 years of marriage next month.

IT WAS at a country dance in New South Wales, the first time they met, that Richard Steel planted a kiss on Frieda.

The bold move was what started the couple's courtship and paved the way for 60 years of wedded bliss together.

"I went along to the dance and Frieda decided to go with one of her girlfriends, that's when we met," Richard said.

"He kissed me then and there and I nearly missed the bus," Frieda said.

The pair, clearly smitten with each other, spent five years courting before marrying on April 20, 1957.

Soon after, their first child was born in 1958, another in 1959 and their third came along in 1962.

The former nurse and farmer spent years in NSW, taking over family farms and operating a bread run before packing it all up and moving to sunny Bundaberg.

"I wanted to go fishing so we sold up and moved up here where I bought a trawler," Richard said.

"I trawled for 25 years."

The couple said they had experienced many things in more than 60 years together, including lots of travelling and the constant love from their ever-growing family.

The pair has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one more due any day now.

Richard and Frieda Steel were married on April 20, 1957 at St. Bartholomew's Church, Crookwell, NSW.Photo Contributed Contributed

But what's their secret to a lifetime of love?

Effort is the key, according to the duo.

"I think all marriages have had problems, happiness, sadness," Frieda said.

"It's about having patience and giving in sometimes."

"I think you get out of a marriage what you put into it," Richard said.

"If you put happiness, pleasure and helping your partner into your life, you will receive all of that back."

The couple will be celebrating their 60th year milestone alongside family and friends next month.