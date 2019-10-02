Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTER: Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car at Glasshouse Mountains. Photo: Contributed.
FIGHTER: Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car at Glasshouse Mountains. Photo: Contributed.
News

‘Cheeky’ jogger killed in crash leaves behind baby boy

Felicity Ripper
1st Oct 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

>> Jogger's horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

A NEW father who was killed while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has been described as a fighter with a big heart.

Dylan Edgecombe was struck by a car and carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

The 23-year-old died in hospital on Monday, nine days after the incident.

Relative Rebecca Dorrington told the Daily Mr Edgecombe had recently moved to the Coast to live with his trainer and get back into the sport he loved- boxing.

"To sum Dylan up in words is hard- he was as cheeky as they come, he was strong, the rock of the family, he was a fighter, he was honest and he was the most loyal person you would ever meet," Ms Dorrington said.

Mr Edgecombe leaves behind a six-month old son, Colt.

Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car while jogging at Glasshouse Mountains.
Dylan Edgecombe died in hospital nine days after he was struck by a car while jogging at Glasshouse Mountains.

He was running along Old Gympie Rd at 11.15am on September 21 when he was struck from behind.

Bystanders pulled him from the water in the gully and performed first aid while waiting for emergency services.

He suffered spinal fractures and a severe brain injury and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition where he remained in the intensive care unit.

A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.
A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.

Ms Dorrington created a GoFundMe page while he was fighting for life to help the family with the cost of Mr Edgecombe's medical bills.

"As you could imagine this is taking a huge toll on Dylan's family, emotionally, physically and of course financially," Ms Dorrington said.

"Any change that could be spared to help this family will be so greatly appreciated in this truly devastating time."

The funds will now be used for funeral expenses.

Police have indicated they were treating it as an accident and no charges have been laid.

A friend of the man driving the car said he was "shaken" by the incident but was uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
car crash dylan edgecombe editors picks glasshouse mountains jogger old gympie rd
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New hospital going ahead regardless

    premium_icon New hospital going ahead regardless

    News The new Bundaberg hospital shouldn’t be impacted by the sacking of Adrian Pennington

    Protest calls rally for sacked chief executive

    premium_icon Protest calls rally for sacked chief executive

    News The sacking of former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian...

    Paradise Dam update: Minister responds to calls for inquiry

    premium_icon Paradise Dam update: Minister responds to calls for inquiry

    News THE Bundaberg MP sits on the committee that would investigate the dam, if it was...

    New facility takes shape

    premium_icon New facility takes shape

    News Construction of the brand new LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service...