Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fishing

WATCH: Cheeky freshie steals catch from NT angler

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Acting Barramundi reporter
17th Apr 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AFTER a cheeky 1.5m freshie snatched a barra from his fishing line, Territory fisho Nathan Langer just laughed.

After all, it's not the first time a croc has snatched a fish from the experienced angler - and it certainly won't be the last.

Competing with nature for a catch is just part of being a fisherman in the NT, according to Mr Langer.

"Normally it's not the freshies, most of the time it's the saltwater crocs that have a little more guts," he said. "It doesn't put me off, it makes it better.

Fishing in the NT, you can catch anything - and it's better than the other states when you can fish all day and catch nothing."

Mr Langer, who runs a YouTube channel called Hunting NT, took a video of the croc taking his fish at Corroboree Billabong on Saturday and said people loved the GoPro footage.

"I could see it coming," he said. "I'm like 'it's a freshie - he just wants the fish, he's not interested in taking me'."

More Stories

crocodile editors picks fishing northern territory video

Top Stories

    HAZARDOUS ROAD: The turning lane that could save lives

    premium_icon HAZARDOUS ROAD: The turning lane that could save lives

    Politics RESIDENTS on a local road are calling on the government for safer conditions.

    Council welcomes six-storey Jewel development

    premium_icon Council welcomes six-storey Jewel development

    News Jewel development welcomed by council.

    • 17th Apr 2019 7:55 AM
    Fewer than one in 10 took PFAS blood test

    premium_icon Fewer than one in 10 took PFAS blood test

    News No new requests since last August

    Chamber of Commerce's wish list in lead-up to election

    premium_icon Chamber of Commerce's wish list in lead-up to election

    Business What do we need from a business perspective?