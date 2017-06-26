Cheeky Childers cider now on the market

GOING GANGBUSTERS: The new Cheeky Tiki apple ciders made by Childers winery Ohana.

"IF AN apple a day keeps the doctor away, we'll be right for the next 83 years,” says Zoe Young.

She and partner Josh Phillips have spent the last two months pressing 4.5 tonnes of apples for their latest venture at the Hawaiian-themed Ohana Winery: 3000L of cider they have crowned Cheeky Tiki.

"Under our wine license we can produce cider as well. It's just been a matter of finding the time.”

In between winning medals for their variety of fruit wines including pineapple and jaboticaba, they've used this relatively quiet time of year to get brewing, producing both sweet and dry varieties.

"We're so glad we did it - it's been going gangbusters since we launched it last week,” she said.

One of the cider's unique points is it is made from 100% Queensland apples, grown by Stanthorpe's Dan Nicoletti.

"All there is is apples, rainwater and yeast,” Ms Young said. "Dan has been so patient making sure we got the right apples.”

The brewing process is "very labour intensive and hands on”. They use a mix of red delicious, gala and pink lady, using an apple mill to crush the apples by the bucketload, press out the juice with the wine equipment, and ferment it "nice and slow and gentle”, keeping the temperature at 14-15 degrees.

"The cows next door were very happy with the apple slops,” Zoe said.

"And the way it's been going, I think we'll getting more before the end of the apple season.”

Zoe and Josh will be sharing tastings of the cider at RiverFeast this Friday.

Ohana Winery owners Josh Phillips and Zoe Young. Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail Jim Alouat

You can find Cheeky Tiki apple cider at:

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar, Apple Tree Creek

The Club Hotel, Bundaberg

Indulge, Bundaberg

Lana's Farmers Markets, Bundaberg

Riverfeast, Bundaberg

The Dock Bar and Restaurant, Hervey Bay

Eat @ Dan and Steph's, Hervey Bay

Coast, Hervey Bau

"We are definitely keen to stock it at a few more places - so if anyone else is keen we'd love for them to get in touch,” Ms Young said.

Phone Ohana Winery on 4126 3493.