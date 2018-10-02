Cheeky CBD food run captured on camera

GETAWAY: Two men, one naked and the other clad in a mankini, run from the Hungry Tum.

IF THE walls at the Hungry Tum could talk, they'd have another story to tell after the weekend.

Staff at the 24-hour takeaway were in for a shock when two men showed up to buy food in an unusual way on Saturday night.

A video taken from a vehicle parked on Bourbong St shows one of the men - stark naked - talking to an employee at the counter.

The other man, wearing a lime green Borat-style mankini left little to the imagination, then comes into frame before the pair run off down on McLean St.

The footage has been widely circulated on social media.

The incident was not reported to police.

Staff at the Hungry Tum appeared to take Saturday's nudie run in jest, no doubt having developed a healthy sense of humour given the history of bizarre happenings at the popular, centrally located nosh spot, a favourite of clubbers.

In December last year, a 19-year-old man pleaded guilty in court after stealing chips from a customer's plate.

The month before, a thief was jailed for nicking among other things chocolate bars from the store.

A 52-year-old man was also ordered to front court after threatening staff in December 2016 - and, oddly, stealing a piece of chicken from the hotbox, which he threw at police.