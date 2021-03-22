Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Why was Cam Smith so unpopular?
Offbeat

Cheeky addition to Cameron Smith statue

by Jai Bednall
22nd Mar 2021 5:26 AM

If you thought popping a referee's whistle in his mouth would be the first alteration made to the Cameron Smith statue, you were wrong.

The NRL and Melbourne Storm legend was honoured on his retirement before the start of the season with the unveiling of a bronze statue outside AAMI Park alongside his great teammate Billy Slater.

But Fox League spotted a cheeky addition made by a rogue rugby league supporter over the weekend.

Someone put a slice of devon on Cameron Smith's head.
Someone put a slice of devon on Cameron Smith's head.

The onset of male-pattern baldness during Smith's record-breaking 430-game career made him the object of more than a few hair jokes - including by Sydney podcasters Full Credit to The Boys who penned a song called Slice of Devon about the number nine.

And that's exactly what was placed on top of Smith's dome.

The 37-year-old had actually joked the sculptor "got the hairline right" when he first perused the statue.

 

The slice of devon has received rave reviews since it was published on social media, with one suggesting it was Smith's "salary cap".

Originally published as Cheeky addition to Cameron Smith statue

More Stories

cameron smith melbourne storm nrl 2021 statue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        Premium Content LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        News The development application is pending approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        Premium Content PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        News You’ve heard of sip and paint but have you heard of Bubbles and Brushes in the...

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Premium Content Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Crime JUDGE: “You had an unfortunate childhood, but as a woman in her mid-30s, you can’t...

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates salvo

        Premium Content Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates...

        News It's been an issue of contention for a consortium of local farmers

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM