Cheek blow after 'sleezy' girl innuendo

DARRYL Gilbert punched man's cheek at a Bundaberg sports club after he made a "sleezy” remark about the women he was out with.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Gilbert saw the man talking to his former girlfriend before punching him once to his left cheek with no warning on May 6.

"He says he punched him as he thought he was being racist to his ex-partner,” Snr Const Blunt said.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to assaulting the man.

Gilbert had been with his ex, a Thai national, and other women on a night out, saying that while they were on the dance floor the man was "being annoying, being sleezy”.

As Gilbert left the club with his female friends to get a taxi, the man made the comment: "You taking them all home. Are you going to share?”

Gilbert punched him.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Gilbert had taken exception to the comments which were derogatory to the women and lost his temper.

Ms Merrin fined him $400.