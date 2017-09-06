I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

CHECK your tickets Bundaberg, someone has won $30 million in last night's lotto.

A lucky Queenslander is now $30 million richer after winning last night's entire Oz Lotto jackpot, but they may not know they're now a multi-millionaire as their entry was unregistered.

The Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1229 on Tuesday September 5, which offered a jackpot of $30 million.

Golden Casket is urging all Queenslanders who purchased a ticket in last night's Oz Lotto draw to check their tickets.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting for Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact so they could start the prize claim process.

"It's hard to believe, but someone out there woke up this morning a multi-millionaire - but they may not know it yet!” he said.

"We can't wait to confirm this whopping prize with our mystery winner! Just imagine how $30 million could change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest.

"There are 30 million reasons why all Queensland players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning.

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning Oz Lotto entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!”

Golden Casket reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a Winners Circle Card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto's $30 million draw 1229 on Tuesday 5 September 2017 were 16, 45, 4, 35, 8, 28 and 27. The supplementary numbers were 22 and 34.

Last financial year, 18 Oz Lotto winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $182 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 291 so far this calendar year, including 78 won by Golden Casket customers.

