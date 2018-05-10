Check with mayor 'before throwing loose accusations around'

HIT BACK: Minister Mark Bailey hits back at Bundaberg division one councillor Jason Bartels saying the planning's under way.

THE Palaszczuk Government has hit back at Bundaberg division one councillor Jason Bartels.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the department would start planning work to identify flood-prone sections of road across Wide Bay Burnett.

"This will allow us to prioritise future upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

He said the letter from mayor Jack Dempsey highlighted the importance of the issue.

"We are aware heavy rainfall and localised flooding can sometimes result in temporary closures along Moore Park Road, so several sections of the road will be considered as part of this planning.

"Before Councillor Bartels starts throwing loose accusations around, I encourage him to talk to his Mayor regarding this issue.

Cr Dempsey thanked the minister for acknowledging the problem with this important state road.

"Council looks forward to working constructively with the Queensland Government to achieve a positive outcome for the community,” Cr Dempsey said.