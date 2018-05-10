Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT BACK: Minister Mark Bailey hits back at Bundaberg division one councillor Jason Bartels saying the planning's under way.
HIT BACK: Minister Mark Bailey hits back at Bundaberg division one councillor Jason Bartels saying the planning's under way. Contributed
Council News

Check with mayor 'before throwing loose accusations around'

Emma Reid
by
10th May 2018 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Palaszczuk Government has hit back at Bundaberg division one councillor Jason Bartels.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the department would start planning work to identify flood-prone sections of road across Wide Bay Burnett.

"This will allow us to prioritise future upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

He said the letter from mayor Jack Dempsey highlighted the importance of the issue.

"We are aware heavy rainfall and localised flooding can sometimes result in temporary closures along Moore Park Road, so several sections of the road will be considered as part of this planning.

"Before Councillor Bartels starts throwing loose accusations around, I encourage him to talk to his Mayor regarding this issue.

Cr Dempsey thanked the minister for acknowledging the problem with this important state road.

"Council looks forward to working constructively with the Queensland Government to achieve a positive outcome for the community,” Cr Dempsey said.

bundaberg regional council flood flood proof funding jason bartels mark bailey moore park beach palaszczuk government roads state government
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Whale spotted in the Burnett River

    premium_icon BREAKING: Whale spotted in the Burnett River

    Environment BUNDABERG residents have spotted the first whale of the season, but not along the coast.

    • 10th May 2018 10:37 AM
    Beers slams budget as 'for the top end of town'

    Beers slams budget as 'for the top end of town'

    Politics The ALP's Flynn candidate said it prioritised tax cuts for the rich.

    How Bundy's railway station tops Queensland figures

    premium_icon How Bundy's railway station tops Queensland figures

    News Two major projects are underway to enhance the Wide Bay rail network

    Local Partners