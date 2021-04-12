CHECK-UP: Status of business case for new Bundaberg hospital

Planning for the region’s future health needs is no quick or easy feat, but according to Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson the detailed business case investigating a new Bundaberg hospital is “advancing well”.

She said a comprehensive analysis of the social, economic, sustainability and financial impacts of the proposed hospital was progressing, with peer reviews and business case drafting well under way.

This update comes after months of community consultation for the projects and the reveal of concept design for a new hospital.

“We’re very happy with the level of participation during the community consultation period, both in terms of the response to the survey and the level of interaction with the community on the ground,” she said.

“We had more than 350 community members and staff across the WBHHS region complete the survey or provide feedback about the concept design or project in writing.

“We also had about 385 people share their feedback in person at one of our information displays earlier this year.”

Ms Jamieson said the in-person sessions allowed for personal one-on-one discussions, which made people feel comfortable to open up and share their perspectives on what is being proposed, shaped by their own experiences.

The NewsMail understands the feedback touched on themes such as providing more care closer to home, clinical capability, providing a seamless patient journey through the proposed facility, the need for increased storage, parking, access to outdoor areas, cultural aspects, accessibility to the site, sustainability initiatives and the environment.

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg will be showcased for the next two weeks online and through public information displays and pop-up sessions.

Ms Jamieson said they also received insights into specific issues people experience at current hospitals and across the community.

These included difficulties in navigating large beds through narrow doorways, or heavy doors without a latch greatly impacting on carers and their ability to manoeuvre patients.

“It was also interesting to hear how people have adapted to telehealth as an alternative method of healthcare delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that this is seen as something that should continue,” Ms Jamieson said.

“These insights have informed the completion of our social impact evaluation, and the calculation of economic benefits that could be achieved through the proposed hospital.

“These detailed insights will also help shape future design decisions for the proposed new hospital.

“We sincerely thank those who took time to learn more about the proposed hospital and share their feedback.”

The preferred site for the new hospital was revealed last year by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

If this project was actualised, a new hospital could be built on state-owned land to the west of Kay McDuff Dr and adjacent to the Bundaberg Ring Road, about 5km south of the CBD.

The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

The Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston previously confirmed a submission had been lodged with the State Government in relation to the preferred site of the new hospital.

Mr Johnston told the NewsMail the submission reiterated their strong support for a “new Level 5 Bundaberg Hospital” and highlighted some concerns about infrastructure requirements and connectivity of the preferred site.

While the consultation process for the business case formally closed on February 14, staff and community feedback about the proposed hospital is welcome at any time.



Ms Jamieson said this project was about future-proofing our public healthcare system to better meet the changing and growing needs of our communities.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions of the redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital.

“We’re proposing to increase local access to several services that could treat more complex cases and higher patient volumes to meet projected health service demand, where it is safe and sustainable to do so, along with introducing new services,” she said.

“Providing more specialist services closer to home will reduce the need for many patients to travel for care outside the region.”

Once the business case is complete, it will progress through a formal review process later this year before being presented to the Queensland Government for consideration.

She said the comprehensive analysis would help the government to make informed decisions about the future design, staging and funding of the project.

