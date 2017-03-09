Check up on your land value

Harvesting on the Dicky Bill farm at Drinan.

RURAL landowners are encouraged to check their land valuations, which have been issued this week.

Queensland's Valuer-

General Neil Bray said the valuations reflected land values on October 1, 2016 and echoed improved confidence in the rural land market.

"Continued high commodity prices in the beef industry and continued low interest rates are driving this confidence, even though the majority of the state remains drought declared,” Mr Bray said.

"It is expected potential purchasers will remain cautious until there is an improvement in the current weather conditions.”

AgForce rural property valuer John Moore is urging landholders who receive new valuations to check them using the Land Valuations Globe at qld.gov.au/landvaluation, and see how they compare to surrounding properties.

"Landholders need to check their valuations so they don't end paying more than they should,” he said.

Landholders have 60 days to object to their new valuation.

For more information contact AgForce on 3236 3100.