Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this fair dinkum ‘lounge lizard’

by Daniel Bateman
4th Nov 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR Northern tour operator has taken a photo of the ultimate 'lounge lizard'.

A more than 1m long freshwater crocodile was snapped by Kuranda Riverboat Tours operator Warren Clinton on Saturday, lounging on a tree trunk, with its head resting on a freshwater turtle.

A smaller turtle can be spotted behind the croc, appearing to looking on in bemusement.

Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat
Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat

Mr Clinton said freshies had become a regular sight on his cruise.

"We do have a few freshies here, with the largest being about 1.8m long," he said.

"We usually see about four or five, and cassowaries as well.

"The river is thriving with plenty of fish and crocodiles, birdlife - everything.

"It's an amazing place."

Freshwater crocodiles are known to prey upon turtles in the wild, according to the Australian Museum.

It is not known whether the shelled reptile underneath the croc's head was intentionally trying to camouflage itself as a cushion.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resort management reveals root cause of tree removal

        premium_icon Resort management reveals root cause of tree removal

        Environment The new owners of a beachside resort have explained why they removed three trees from the foreshore on Kelly’s Beach, which sparked backlash on social media over...

        Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        premium_icon Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        News Woman was busted drink driving, then got back on the road and sped

        Kristie pedals innovative new tourism business at Bargara

        premium_icon Kristie pedals innovative new tourism business at Bargara

        Business EXPLORING the coastline of the stunning Bargara beaches is now possible, with...