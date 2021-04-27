Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
READER SNAPS: Angela Thomas says
READER SNAPS: Angela Thomas says "my eight-year-old son took this photo for me two weeks ago on an evening ride along Elliott Heads".
News

Check out these 12 great reader photos from around Bundy

Crystal Jones
27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NewsMail’s readers are a talented bunch when it comes to taking photos.

READER SNAPS: From Kezza Micks.
READER SNAPS: From Kezza Micks.

We asked readers to share their photos with us and the results did not disappoint.

READER SNAPS: Carly Clark took this photo.
READER SNAPS: Carly Clark took this photo.

From cute and quirky cakes with dinosaurs jumping right out of them, through to stunning red skies, there’s something for everyone.

READER SNAPS: Emily Gordon's pic of
READER SNAPS: Emily Gordon's pic of "our gorgeous Willow!"

And if the cute bubs and perky pelicans somehow aren’t enough, there’s stunning landscapes to take your breath away.

READER SNAPS: Shontae Lee Stevens pic of a night out camping!
READER SNAPS: Shontae Lee Stevens pic of a night out camping!
READER SNAPS: Our youngest daughter supporting the Anzacs by Holly Kemps.
READER SNAPS: Our youngest daughter supporting the Anzacs by Holly Kemps.
READER SNAPS: Brett Hetherington took this photo of camping at the Kolan River retreat over the long weekend.
READER SNAPS: Brett Hetherington took this photo of camping at the Kolan River retreat over the long weekend.
READER SNAPS: Russ Senescall took this photo.
READER SNAPS: Russ Senescall took this photo.
READER SNAPS: Courtney Marriott shared this cake.
READER SNAPS: Courtney Marriott shared this cake.
READER SNAPS: Madison McDaniel took this lovely photo.
READER SNAPS: Madison McDaniel took this lovely photo.
READER SNAPS: Pelican stared straight at me while I got a pic at Burrum Heads by Kirsten Cherie.
READER SNAPS: Pelican stared straight at me while I got a pic at Burrum Heads by Kirsten Cherie.

Originally published as Check out these 12 great reader photos from around Bundy

reader photos
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $14m scam businesses need to watch out for

        Premium Content The $14m scam businesses need to watch out for

        News Australian businesses reported more than $14 million in losses to Scamwatch due to payment redirection scams last year, and average losses so far in 2021 are more than...

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Whales to make a splash as annual migration begins

        Premium Content Whales to make a splash as annual migration begins

        News The east coast of Queensland is anticipating the annual migration of whales

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        FLASHBACK: 50+ photos of Bundaberg in the 1980s

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: 50+ photos of Bundaberg in the 1980s

        News A pictorial look through a different decade

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Federal Government agrees to fund half Olympic Games costs

        • 27th Apr 2021 5:13 AM