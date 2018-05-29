Check out the Bundy business award winners and photos
THE Bundaberg Regional Chambers of Commerce celebrated the best in business and tourism for our region at this year's Business Excellence Awards.
For the first time, judges selected two winners in one category, with Best Practice Software and Sugarland Animal Hospital sharing the Professional Services Business of the Year award.
The winners were:
New Business of the Year - Zen Beach Retreat
Micro/Home Based Business of the Year - Sweet Lucy Cake & Event Studio
Agribusiness of the Year: Agri-Con Equipment
Retail Business of the Year: Tread Marx Tyre and Mechanical
Professional Services Business of the Year: Best Practice Software and Sugarland Animal Hospital
Personal Services Business of the Year: Vanish INK
Tourism Visitor Attractions Business of the Year: Lady Musgrave Experience
Tourism Accommodation Business of The Year: Kellys Beach Resort
Culinary Tourism Business of the Year: Alowishus Delicious
Tourism Festivals and Events Business of the Year: Creative Regions
Tourism New Business of the Year: Mollydookers Cafe and Bar
Trades, Industrial & Manufacturing Business of the Year: Bundaberg Motor Group
Health and Wellbeing Business of the Year: Tamar Boas
Community Organisation of the Year: Regional Housing Limited
CQ University Student of the Year: Tania Hindmarch
People's Choice Award: Vanish INK
Auswide Bank Business of the Year: Zen Beach Retreat
A Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Cliff Fleming, founder and board member of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, who was recognised for his years of service to the Bundaberg business community.
The Childers, Coral Coast and Bundaberg chamber presidents also gave out awards to businesses and individuals who have made major contributions to their areas:
Childers Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Farmgate Backpackers
Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Kay Tuck
Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Neil McPhillips
Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a wonderful night showcasing local businesses.
"Over 330 enjoyed a real celebration of business in our region,” Mr Morgan said.
"Special thanks must go to Auswide Bank, our platinum sponsor, all other sponsors and award nominees and winners.
"I would also like to thank the organising committee and, in particular, Sharon Philp, of Bundaberg Events, who did an amazing job creating an awards evening of the highest calibre,” Mr Morgan said.