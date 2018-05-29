Check out the Bundy business award winners and photos

BEST IN BUSINESS: Bundaberg Business Awards of Excellence winners.

BEST IN BUSINESS: Bundaberg Business Awards of Excellence winners. PAUL BEUTEL

THE Bundaberg Regional Chambers of Commerce celebrated the best in business and tourism for our region at this year's Business Excellence Awards.

For the first time, judges selected two winners in one category, with Best Practice Software and Sugarland Animal Hospital sharing the Professional Services Business of the Year award.

The winners were:

New Business of the Year - Zen Beach Retreat

Micro/Home Based Business of the Year - Sweet Lucy Cake & Event Studio

Agribusiness of the Year: Agri-Con Equipment

Retail Business of the Year: Tread Marx Tyre and Mechanical

Professional Services Business of the Year: Best Practice Software and Sugarland Animal Hospital

Personal Services Business of the Year: Vanish INK

Tourism Visitor Attractions Business of the Year: Lady Musgrave Experience

Tourism Accommodation Business of The Year: Kellys Beach Resort

Culinary Tourism Business of the Year: Alowishus Delicious

Tourism Festivals and Events Business of the Year: Creative Regions

Tourism New Business of the Year: Mollydookers Cafe and Bar

Trades, Industrial & Manufacturing Business of the Year: Bundaberg Motor Group

Health and Wellbeing Business of the Year: Tamar Boas

Community Organisation of the Year: Regional Housing Limited

CQ University Student of the Year: Tania Hindmarch

People's Choice Award: Vanish INK

Auswide Bank Business of the Year: Zen Beach Retreat

A Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Cliff Fleming, founder and board member of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, who was recognised for his years of service to the Bundaberg business community.

The Childers, Coral Coast and Bundaberg chamber presidents also gave out awards to businesses and individuals who have made major contributions to their areas:

Childers Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Farmgate Backpackers

Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Kay Tuck

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce President's Award: Neil McPhillips

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a wonderful night showcasing local businesses.

"Over 330 enjoyed a real celebration of business in our region,” Mr Morgan said.

"Special thanks must go to Auswide Bank, our platinum sponsor, all other sponsors and award nominees and winners.

"I would also like to thank the organising committee and, in particular, Sharon Philp, of Bundaberg Events, who did an amazing job creating an awards evening of the highest calibre,” Mr Morgan said.