Check out th cafe where you make the menu

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Matt Forrester and Shedea Gizzi at the Royal Cafe. Picture: Crystal Jones

A MAN enters the Royal Cafe. He orders a salad sandwich with asparagus and pineapple.

It’s no problem for the cafe staff. In fact, they look forward to each customer’s order and what they might choose.

The 155 Bourbong St business is now offering a build-your-own menu, while keeping it authentic.

Iwner Matt Forrester, who took over in December, says he almost changed the cafe’s name but he soon knew the humble eatery was too big a part of history to change.

“This has been here I think, since 1881 and in 1888 was when it was very, very popular and that’s when in 1885 the guys from the rum distillery, they came and had a meeting here, all the farmers and in 1888 they created Bundaberg Rum so that all happened from somewhere within these walls.

“When I got involved I wanted to get it known for what it is and bring the history back to it.”

One of the burgers at the Royal Cafe, where customers can make their own.

You can build-your-own almost anything, according to Mr Forrester, who previously worked as a chef.

The options range from burgers to sandwiches to wraps, with a set choice of fillings – give or take – followed by a number of choices for extra additions.

“You have complete freedom of choice and we’ve had some really random combinations come through,” Mr Forrester said.

“We had like a savoury mince salad with pineapple.”

Another fascinating customer creation was the fish, beetroot, pineapple and avocado burger.

“There’s some crazy stuff, very, very crazy stuff, but it’s up to people’s liking. Our slogan is ‘have it your way at the Royal Cafe’.”

The Royal Cafe's menu. Picture: Crystal Jones

Mr Forrester said he had been working hard giving back.

The cafe cash giveaways and one day each week they deliver free coffees to support a nearby business.

“We have got a local guy from Bundaberg who makes his own coffee ... everything is sourced locally,” Mr Forrester said.

The menu even includes black pudding made in-house by Barritt’s Butchery. “With our menu and the way we’ve done it, it’s got a real new flair to it,” Mr Forrester said.

The cafe is open from 6.30am ’til 3pm Monday to Saturday.