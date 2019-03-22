Check out Bundy's newest restaurant's menu with a difference

Loraine Grobel, Kelsey Ball and Dion Taylor At The Gardens.

BUNDABERG'S newest restaurant has opened its door with a number of surprises not just for food lovers, but the whole community.

HSG at the Gardens is the brainchild of foodies Dion and Teneale Taylor.

The restaurant is the former Penny Lane Gardens.

The name isn't the only change. Mr Taylor said the site had a different feel, and looked a lot bigger, especially at night.

"It's the same premise but the site seems bigger and just seems to keep giving,” Mr Taylor said.

A soft opening was held Thursday evening and guest were served a selection of canapes to whet their appetite on what to expect when full service began yesterday.

The couple has been heavily involved in Bundy's food scene for the past decade and are passionate about giving people the opportunity to enjoy fresh produce in every dish.

HSG has three menus, entree, lunch and main, and customers will be able to customise their dishes - or even create their own tasting plate.

Mr Taylor was excited to bring a different way of eating to Bundy.

HSC at the Gardens is open seven days a week from 8am on the corner of Penny Lane and Gorlicks Rd.

Mr Taylor said functions were the next step to be organised and with seating for 120 guest he couldn't wait.

MENU: HSG at the Gardens has opened its doors and has released its delicious menu with a variety of options. Contributed

For more information check out HSG at the Gardens on Facebook.