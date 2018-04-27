CHECK IT OUT: 10 of Bundy's million dollar mansions

FLASH HOMES: 291 Sheehans Road Calavos Luxury living on river front acreage has hit the market and it could be Bundaberg's best kept secret.

HAVE you ever wondered what the inside of some of Bundy's flashest homes look like?

Now's your chance as the NewsMail has picked out ten of the regions best on the market now.

With words like luxurious, elegant and timeless it's no wonder these these ten high-end homes are in the price range of one million dollars plus.

The region has a lot to offer with its beach side lifestyle through to its farming communities.

Whether you are looking for that beach side mansion or a rural retreat there are a number of options on the market at the moment.

If you want a home with a view you can't go past number one, but if your looking a rural retreat seven and five will have you covered, but those looking for beachside paradise check out homes two-four, six, eight-10.

Number 1: 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba.

FLASH HOMES: 36 Rehbein Ave, Qunaba.This multi-level home sits on Bundaberg's only peak, the Hummock. It has four bedroom, three bathrooms and is a elegantly designed subtropical oasis. Contributed

This multi-level home sits on Bundaberg's only peak, the Hummock. It has four bedroom, three bathrooms and is a elegantly designed subtropical oasis.

The diverse and luxurious property situated on 1726m2 of land adjacent to subtropical reserve with never ending views overlooking rich farmland onto the Coral Sea.

Featuring a timeless contemporary design with a northern aspect allowing ocean views but maintaining privacy, from any of the seven levels.

It's priced at $1.2 Million it boasts the best of all entertaining possibilities from formal private dining to the expanse of alfresco entertainment.

It's ideally located halfway between Bargara and Bundaberg and priced at 1,200,000.

It embrace the exclusivity of not only the architectural design of the home but also the location, situated perfectly on the Coral Coast on top the only populated elevated vantage point for 100 kms.

Number 2: 51 Woongarra Scenic Drive Bargara.

FLASH HOMES: 51 Woongarra Scenic Drive Bargara.The home on the edge of the ocean boasts its one of the best houses in the country. Contributed

The home on the edge of the ocean boasts its one of the best houses in the country.

The Glass House at Bargara is a multi-award winning dream beachfront retreat on our beautiful coast.

A strong focus on natural materials connects the three-storey home to its extremely private Kelly's Beach site, with a series of water features reflecting the natural water course flowing through the 2,239sq m property.

Earthy interior tones enhance the striking blues and greens of the ocean which is just metres away from a series of entertaining decks and an outdoor space featuring a wood-fired pizza oven, gas barbecue, heated swimming pool, pool shower and powder room.

There's five bathrooms and five bedrooms and the master bedroom is a haven encompassing the entire second level, with a startling ocean aspect.

It's luxurious ensuite contains a rain shower, electric bench storage, soft-close drawers, a heated towel rack and electric blinds.

3. 1670 Rosedale Road Avondale.

FLASH HOMES: 1670 Rosedale Road Avondale. This property found 20 kilometres north of Bundaberg is waiting for anyone wanting to escape the rat-race and take up farming. Contributed

This property found 20 kilometres north of Bundaberg is waiting for anyone wanting to escape the ratrace and take up farming.

It has two titles that sit on 85.11 hectares in first title and 50.91 hectares in second giving a total of 136.02 hectares and about 1km of Kolan River frontage.

The house and sheds are on second title and there is a great house site on the other title on the high bank.

It's perfect for the farming lifestyle and is currently used as grazing and growing of lucerne hay but would be suitable for growing macadamia, citrus, avocado or small crops such as sweet potatoes.

The Burnett and Flagstone Soil which is a very deep sandy soil ideal for the growing of all crops plus there is a small amount of Gahan Soil.

The three bedroom and two bathroom home has been totally renovated home with wide verandas on four sides with disability access.

It has a modern and well-appointed kitchen with plenty of storage and is waiting for its new owner.

Move in, relax and take up fishing as the river is full of barramundi waiting for your line.

It's priced at $4,000,000.

4. 99 Esplanade Bargara

FLASH HOMES: 99 Esplanade Bargara Words just can't explain. If you want pure luxury than this is it.A brand new home with 780m2 under roof boasts four bedroom and four bathrooms, plus a huge theatre room. Contributed

Words just can't explain. If you want pure luxury than this is it.

A brand new home with 780m2 under roof boasts four bedroom and four bathrooms, plus a huge theatre room.

The multilevel home is sitting across the road from the pine tree lined beach and has a personal lift.

It's described as a once in a life time opportunity for the right person to snavel it up.

The owner is looking for offers above $2,500,000.

5. 291 Sheehans Road Calavos

Luxury living on river front acreage has hit the market and it could be Bundaberg's best kept secret.

Immediately upon arrival at the impressive electric-gated entry fronting this property, you know your destination is indeed somewhere special.

Walking into this beautiful Elliott River-front four bedroom, three bathroom home, the first thing that strikes you is the stunning, step-down billiard room and bar.

This seven-acre property gives the impression of being on a secluded, tropical island.

There are no neighbours in sight, only the beauty of Kinkuna National Park across from the wide river that meanders around and borders the property. If you're looking for serenity and a waterfront lifestyle, your search is over.

The home also features a gym, double lock up garage with an abundance of storage, a separate double shed and self-contained guest quarters with kitchenette and bathroom.

The owners' love would have to be the garden, and it truly shows.

Garden treasures include a mango plantation consisting of approximately eighty-five trees, an abundance of other tropical specimens, palms, coconut palms, as well as natives and gums, all of which have been carefully tended to for over twenty years.

If you're looking for a luxury home, and seclusion where you have the ultimate in privacy combined with a waterfront lifestyle, we encourage you to get in touch to discuss further.

6. 31 Esplanade Woodgate

FLASH HOMES: 6. 31 Esplanade Woodgate This home is described as a bold and beautiful executive ocean front residence sitting on the beach at Woodgate. Contributed

This home is described as a bold and beautiful executive ocean front residence sitting on the beach at Woodgate.

This finally detailed home is designed to capture the imagination and emphasize expansive open style beach living both internal and external.

The masterpiece of a home graces over 400 sq meters of luxury living with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is a sparkling salt water in-ground pool and lavish outdoor living areas gracing both levels.

The kitchen is a chefs dream which is next to the executive open plan living lounge/dining.

And the large theatre room boasts full bar facilities - perfect for the adults.

The ultimate Woodgate Beach property package is priced at $1,250,000 and open to negotiation.

7. 250-256 Butchers Rd Childers

FLASH HOMES: 250-256 Butchers Rd Childers htARE you looking for a modern country 'comfort' home on property that's eco-friendly?Then this place is for you. A unique steel-framed, six year old home with separate guest accommodation, only 4 klm from historical Childers. Contributed

ARE you looking for a modern country 'comfort' home on property that's eco-friendly?

Then this place is for you.

A unique steel-framed, six year old home with separate guest accommodation, only 4klm from historical Childers.

With a fully sealed 450m Jacaranda lined driveway winds to the four bedroom house and sheds.

From the covered veranda circling the house, there are views of rolling hills, filled with orchards, bush and the lights of Childers at night. A large carport sits at the rear entrance to the house. Housing for 7 vehicles.

Situated 45 mins. from Bundaberg Airport and 50 mins. from Hervey Bay airport, this Eco-friendly property has a 7.5Kw solar panel system, (never have an electricity bill!), 3-Phase power is connected, rain water tanks (186,389.7 L), 2 small dams and a bore in the lower paddock. A small creek runs through the lower N/E corner. Fully irrigated orchards and gardens.

House is fully insulated and wheel-chair friendly except for step-down 8m x 6m spa deck.

Timber floors grace the pool room and TV room, carpet in the bedrooms and study and ceramic tiles in all other areas.

Relax with lovely views and enjoy the kangaroos when they visit and the beautiful bird-song of the myriad birdlife or the 'big sky' at night.

All this for $1,500,00.

8. 3 Esplanade Woodgate

FLASH HOMES: 3 Esplanade Woodgate Stunning beachside living can be found on the Esplanade at Woodgate with this family home incorporates a timeless design oozing charm and elegance. Contributed

Stunning beachside living can be found on the Esplanade at Woodgate with this family home incorporates a timeless design oozing charm and elegance.

Attention to detail is evident throughout this architecturally inspired residence over three spacious levels.

Enjoy the calming influence & relaxed interaction with the soothing sights and sounds of the ocean daily.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Step out to your own beachfront terrace from your master bedroom and within an instant of making the decision you can feel your toes in the sand with a casual beach walk or replenish with a swim.

Before retreating to the chef's kitchen, or perhaps the solar heated in-ground saltwater pool which has a waterfall or the undercover entertainment area.

Experience a lifestyle of leisure where you are spoilt for choice, it's in the palm of your hand with an idyllic location right on the beach.

All this for $1,600,000.

9. 61 Woongarra Scenic Drive Bargara

WITH direct access onto Archies Beach and unrestricted views this property has it all.

FLASH HOMES: 61 Woongarra Scenic Drive Bargara WITH direct access onto Archies Beach and unrestricted views this property has it all. Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy direct sandy beach frontage. Contributed

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy direct sandy beach frontage.

Inspired design elements fully capitalise on the sheer magnificence of the setting, you are immersed in the expansive and unrestricted views that are nothing but spectacular and create a relaxed carefree environment.

This property has all the features you would expect of a home in one of the most sought after locations in Bargara including:

The three bedrooms two bathrooms home is on the market for $1,290,000.

The ideal covered outdoor entertaining area with an aspect that you and friends will never tire of and will ensure entertaining is certainly a delight.

But if that's not enough on the upper level there is an enormous master bedroom that has an outlook over the ocean that will see you never want to get out of bed.

And if you are lucky enough you may get to see the whales passing by on their journey when you inspect or a pod of dolphins that often frolic out the front.

10. 178 Esplanade St Woodgate

THIS spacious home with magnificent ocean views is perfect for a large family looking to live by the sea.

FLASH HOMES: 178 Esplanade St Woodgate THIS spacious home with magnificent ocean views is perfect for a large family looking to live by the sea. Contributed

Downstairs features a huge open rumpus room, two generous size bedrooms, spacious family bathroom with a large shower recess and bathtub, and a separate toilet.

There's a spacious open plan living upstairs and a huge kitchen with loads of benchspace and storage, plus dishwasher, display shelving and plenty of space for the biggest of refrigerators.

This six bedroom home with a lavish ensuite to master bedroom, is priced at $1,200,000.

If you have a home you believe should be featured in the NewsMail email reporter Emma Reid at emma.reid@news-mail.com.au