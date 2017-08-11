CHECK: Don't throw away your waste vouchers

HERE THEY ARE: The free waste vouchers are available at the bottom of the Vouchers for Free Waste Disposal flyer describing how to use the vouchers. Simply detach and use.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is warning residents to check for their free waste vouchers in their rates mail.

The council has received a number of reports of people being unable to locate their vouchers among the delivered rates information.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the vouchers were clearly discernible at the bottom of a pamphlet titled "Vouchers for Free Waste Disposal”.

"Council has provided broad publicity regarding the free waste vouchers since it was announced in early July,” he said.

"Numerous media releases, television and radio coverage and a council Facebook post with a picture of the voucher attracted more than 20,000 views.

"Providing two free trips to local waste facilities comes at a significant cost to Council and unfortunately council is unable to replace lost or destroyed vouchers.

"The free vouchers are clearly printed in olive green with distinctive, slightly glossy black printing.

"They just need to be detached from the bottom of the information flyer when you wish to use them.”

The mayor said the information flyer provided a comprehensive coverage of how the vouchers should be used and also handy tips on items to recycle and those not suitable for recycling.

"I do urge all ratepayers to be careful when disposing of unwanted printed material associated with their rates delivery and to check their free vouchers are not being dumped,” he said.