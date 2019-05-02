Menu
SALES PUSH: The Endeavour Foundation's clothing sale was held last November. Tahlia Stehbens modelled some of the items on offer.
TAHLIA STEHBENS
Cheap retail chains spell the end of popular Bundy op shop

Crystal Jones
2nd May 2019 4:11 PM
INCREASED financial strain and pressure from low-cost discount chains will see one of Bundaberg's most well-loved op shops closing this month.

The Endeavour Foundation Recycled Clothing store on Maryborough St will close its doors for the last time on May 18, with a spokesman saying it was a tough but necessary decision for the charity.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to close the Bundaberg recycled clothing store," he said.

"We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of the store manager, staff and many wonderful local volunteers who have given their time over the years.

"We will work closely with affected staff to assist them during this time."

 

SAD LOSS: The charity store's era is coming to an end.
SAD LOSS: The charity store's era is coming to an end. Google Maps

The charity shop has worked hard to stay open, even running special discounts in November last year which were featured by the NewsMail along with a photo spread of some of the bargains on sale.

But it wasn't enough to compete with large chain stores offering cheaper and cheaper clothing.

"Unfortunately, our Bundaberg store has been hampered by increased costs, low-priced clothing in large chain stores and despite our efforts we have been unsuccessful in determining other ways of trading that could see the store remain in business," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the charity would continue to carry out its work but would not be taking any more donations.

"Our core mission is to support people with an intellectual disability and as such our business activities, which support our mission, must be financially sustainable," he said.

"Please be assured that we remain committed to delivering our tailored disability services in the region and those services will not be impacted."

