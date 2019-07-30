Cheap flights for regional Queensland

CHEAPER flights are coming for regional North Queensland communities with a new fair being introduced by airline Regional Express.

Rex announced the introduction of the Rex Community Fare scheme throughout remote and outback Queensland.

The scheme will now be available to 23 Queensland communities and will help cut prices by up to $100 in some cases.

In addition to the Community Fare linking remote and outback Queensland with Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns, the discounted price will also be offered between the regional communities resulting.

The cheaper price will be available outside of 60 days before to departure and subject to availability. It will also apply to unsold seats within 24 hours before to departure.

REX Airlines

Initially the discount will initially be operated under a six month trial from August 2019 until January 2020.

Rex general manager network strategy and sales Warrick Lodge said Rex pioneered the revolutionary scheme for regional air services, and were pleased to be expanding it throughout remote and outback Queensland.

"I would like to thank Brisbane Airport Corporation, Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and a number of the smaller regional airports for supporting the introduction of the Rex Community Fare throughout remote and outback QLD with varied incentive type arrangements that are designed to mutually benefit the airport, the airline and the communities," he said.

"Without this partnership approach between the airline and the airports, the introduction of the Rex Community Fare throughout QLD would not be possible".

Townsville Airport chief operating officer Kevin Gill welcomed the initiative and said the airport would work with REX to support the extension of the scheme.

"Cheaper airfares are a positive for our passengers and for Townsville residents," he said.

"We have been calling for reduced airfares in this community and are pleased to support this program."

The transport minister is working closely with regional operators. Annette Dew

Transport Minister, Mark Bailey said it was another boost for regional communities during the Year of Outback Tourism.

"The Palaszczuk Government already works closely with operators like Rex to offer affordable travel options for regional Queenslanders through our local fare scheme and regulated air routes," he said.

"Programs like this by the business community, add to the $14.5 billion we're delivering in roads and transport for regional Queensland, supporting communities by connecting them."

Between Townsville and Mount Isa the community fare will help people save $78, between Townsville and Julia Creek it's $62, to Richmond it will be $51 and there will be a $42 saving between Townsville and Hughenden.