Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chautauqua returns to the stalls after running in a barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images
Chautauqua returns to the stalls after running in a barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Stewards slap ban on Chautauqua

by Ray Thomas
27th Aug 2018 2:33 PM

CHAMPION sprinter Chautauqua's race career is as good as over after Racing NSW stewards on Monday announced they will no longer accept any nominations for the horse to trial or race.

Chautauqua's owners have been given one final opportunity to make submissions before stewards at 1pm on Tuesday to extend the great grey's race career.

The eight-year-old ran in a special raceday trial at Rosehill last Saturday but again failed to leave the gates - the seventh time he has badly missed the start in barrier trials this year.

Although Chautauqua eventually came out of the barriers, gave chase and ran a close second in the trial, stewards have ruled the gelding "failed to jump from the barriers to their satisfaction".

 

Chautauqua (left) refused to jump with the field in a special raceday barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images
Chautauqua (left) refused to jump with the field in a special raceday barrier trial at Rosehill Gardens last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

 

FormGuide

Related Items

chautauqua horse racing horses

Top Stories

    Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

    Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have been called following reports a young man had his arm amputated by farm machinery at a Bundy farm.

    • 27th Aug 2018 4:07 PM
    Titanic replica has owner and auctioneer puzzled

    premium_icon Titanic replica has owner and auctioneer puzzled

    Offbeat Know any details on this intricate ship? Help uncover it's origins.

    Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench'

    premium_icon Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench'

    Politics Mr Pitt said power prices were a main concern

    Local Partners