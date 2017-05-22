Chatting to folks at the library

THE NewsMail headed to the library to discover who was there and why they were visiting. This is what we found.

Dwayne Makings

Usually I like to read the westerns and the newspapers, and I bring the kids in usually on the weekends. I get the geology books out.

Patrica Makings

I like spending time with the kids in here because they also love reading.

The kids read most of the cartoon books, different stories about chooks or birds or animals and stuff like that.

I love the romance novels. And I like the books that have the history of the town. I read the history of Bundaberg and then teach my kids about where we live.

Linda Ryder

I like to read books on crime investigations and that sort of category.

I also read the Schapelle Corby book, which I found fantastic.

I'm looking at reading the rest of her books.

My other interest is music, the library has a really good range of CDs, so it's a really cool place to be.

Jim Round

I'm very interested in Bundaberg history too. I'm also interested in Australian history generally, the explorers Burke and Wills, Matthew Flinders, all those back in that era. Some of my choices in the library are the crime thrillers.

My favourite authors would be Jeffery Deaver and Lee Child. I'm into magazines, particularly on aeroplanes, travel, caravan world and boats - particularly if they have got a mast and sail on them.

Interesting places to visit - it's good reading.