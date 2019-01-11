Menu
Levinia Robinson is hoping to make final cut for the Indigenous All Stars team.
CHASING HER NRL DREAMS: Robinson aims high

Shane Jones
by
11th Jan 2019 12:46 PM
LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Levinia Robinson is proof if you are determined to achieve something anything is possible.

The 22-year-old made the tough decision last year to move away from the Rum City to Mackay to pursue her football dreams and make them a reality.

Now, she is one or two steps away from being in the best competition in Australia - the NRL.

The former Burnett Cutters and Eastern Suburbs half back has been picked for the Indigenous All Stars women's 30-person squad that will take on the New Zealand Maori team on February 15 in Melbourne.

Robinson was selected after a stellar season in Mackay and in representative football.

The Moranbah Miners player dominated the Mackay competition, scoring the second most tries in the league with 17 and scoring the most points in the competition with 206.

The success led her to being selected to the Mackay representative side, the Northern Marlins at the Queensland divisional titles and then Queensland Country for the nationals on the Gold Coast.

WOMEN'S LEAGUE: Levinia Robinson at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.
But it was a win at another event, the Murri Carnival, that Robinson believes got her the spot. She represented Emu Park, a Rockhampton team, that won the event.

"I believe I got selected through the indigenous carnival,” she said.

"I finished work one day and my mate, who I also played with up there, told me the news and I was pretty stoked with that.”

Robinson is now fighting to make the final squad for the event.

She is currently back in Bundaberg until Sunday on holidays before returning to Moranbah where she will train with the Miners and report her progress before the final team is announced.

"Hopefully I get in that top 13 but if not then top whatever they select. I think it is 19 they pick,” Robinson revealed.

Robinson admits the move up north has helped her football.

"It's been a really big success with me and footy,” she said.

"But first it was really tough to move as I was born and raised in Bundy and I lived here all my life.

"I had friends who used to live here but also moved to Moranbah and having them by my side has been helpful.”

The goal this year, after being hopefully selected for the Indigenous All Stars, is to secure an NRL contract in the women's competition.

