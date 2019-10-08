CHART: How Bundy suburbs are performing for house sales

BUNDABERG'S property market report card has been released for the June quarter, and things aren't looking so good for the region.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland recently released its Queensland Market Monitor report for the June quarter of 2019 and deemed Bundaberg as the weakest performer for houses in the local government areas assessed.

The report said the Bundaberg region had passed the peak of its price cycle and was now in the falling phase.

Bundaberg's median house price saw a fall of 3.8 per cent to $269,500 for the June quarter.

This compares to a 1.5 per cent drop in the Fraser Coast where the median house price was $320,000.

In Bundaberg, houses were on the market for a median of 63 days, on par with the Fraser Coast where the median days on the market were the same.

Meanwhile in Gladstone, houses were one the market for an average of 57 days.

According to the REIQ, Bundaberg East and Millbank were two of the best performing suburbs n the region for annual percentage gains.

Bundaberg East recorded an annual median of $275,000 seeing an increase of 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Millbank saw its annual median reach $256,000, a massive increase of 18 per cent over the year.

Among the worst areas were Kepnock which saw its annual median drop from $275,000 last year down to $247,000 this year, falling 10 per cent.

Woodgate also saw a 10.1 per cent drop to $377,500 in the last year.

Bargara also saw a drop in its annual median sale.

Last year the coastal town's annual median sale price sat at $386,250.

But the area saw a drop of 4.7 per cent to $368,000 in the 2019 June quarter.

While things didn't look so good in the housing market, it was a different story in the rental field.

The report found the rental market had maintained a healthy status with some positive results, particularly in tenant demand.

Vacancy rates dropped by 1.3 per cent with house yields steady at 5.8 per cent.

While the unemployment rate currently sits at 7.4 per cent, a new agreement focused on expanding operations at the Port of Bundaberg is set to drive jobs growth in the Wide Bay Burnett region according to the Queensland government.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said Sugar handler Sugar Terminals Limited investigating options to expand existing storage and handling operations at the port was a sign exporters were seeing growth in the region.

"A recent deal to expand wood pellets exports through Bundaberg's port to Japan to be used as a green fuel in the generation of electricity will see more throughput next year," he said.

"The outlook for new export trade at the Port of Bundaberg is promising too, with Ilmenite exports planned to start early next year," he said.

The publication of the 2019 Infrastructure Pipeline Report by the Queensland Government's key independent infrastructure advisor, Building Queensland, brought some additional good news for Bundaberg as well.

The State Government said the investment would make a big difference to staff and students while also boosting the local economy with the creation of 42 construction jobs.