Donations flow to bring dead Aussie back from US

DONATIONS are pouring in to assist the family of a Far North woman, who died in Washington DC, bring her body home.

Meghan Godfrey, 27, had written to her mother Janelle Moncrieff "Come take me home … ready to go back." after she was reportedly robbed of her wallet and ID and was living on the streets.

The Yungaburra woman who was described as "charming, trusting, personable and full of adventure" was last seen at Washington's Union Station and described as being in a "vulnerable state".

Her mother Janelle Moncrieff arrived in the US capital on July 17 after seeing the mysterious email and making the long journey across the Pacific to bring her home.

She spent 10 days working alongside Washington DC Police, Amtrak Police, Union Station security, the Australian Embassy, the Australian expat community and street outreach groups trying to find her daughter.

Yungaburra woman Meghan Godfrey who died in Washington DC.

Local women's outreach organisation HER Resiliency Centre released snaps of Meghan on social media in the hope of tracking her down.

"At the beginning of this week our outreach team met with a woman who travelled here from Australia in search of her missing daughter (Meghan Godfrey), who was recently sighted in Washington DC," a HER spokeswoman wrote in a statement on July 14.

"The daughter is in a vulnerable state, had her wallet/ID stolen, and is currently living on the streets. We have been unable to locate her since Friday.

"The daughter did send her mother an email two weeks ago asking her to come take her home … that she is 'ready to go back'. That is why her mother is here.

"She is not going to leave until her daughter is found."

The group posted a picture of Meghan looking dishevelled sitting on the street outside a building with a bag, cigarettes and a takeaway cup.

Tragically, by the time Meghan's mother had arrived in the city, Meghan took her own life on July 16.

Ms Godfrey's mother formally identified the body and is now in the process of bringing her daughter home to Australia.

She said she would be grateful for any contribution made to assist with costs or raising awareness of the GoFundMe appeal.

By late yesterday more than $4500 had been raised.

Australians in crisis can seek support from Lifeline on 13 11 14.