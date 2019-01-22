Charlotte, Oliver top 2018 baby names

TWO names reign supreme when it comes to newborn babaies. For the fourth year running, Charlotte and Oliver are the most popular baby names in Queensland.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the most popular baby names lodged through the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages had been remarkably consistent since 2015.

"In fact, while Charlotte has been the most popular girl's name for the past four years, you would have to go back to 2011 for Oliver not to be top,” Mrs D'Ath said. "Back then, Jack was the most popular name for boys, before being replaced by Oliver.” Mrs D'Ath said the top 10 names had been consistent, with only one new girl's name making the list, while there were three new boy's names.

"Willow was the new entry for girls, knocking Ivy out of the top 10,” she said.

"And Leo, Archer and Theodore joined the most popular ranks for boys, replacing Hudson, James and Hunter.”

Bundaberg mum Jade Humby said she and husband Thomas last year chose Charlotte Grace for their first bub's name because they both liked it and they didn't realise it was so popular.

Top Qld names 2018:

Girls: 1. Charlotte 2. Ava 3. Isla 4. Olivia 5. Amelia 6. Mia 7. Harper 8. Willow 9. Grace 10. Evelyn.

Boys: 1. Oliver 2. William 3. Jack 4. Noah 5. Henry 6. Harrison 7. Thomas 8. Leo 9. Archer 10. Theodore.