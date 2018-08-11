Charlie's hunt for local help

BOOK IT IN: St Joseph's Catholic School Year 5 pupil Charlie Russell is supporting the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

BOOK IT IN: St Joseph's Catholic School Year 5 pupil Charlie Russell is supporting the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. Mike Knott BUN090818LITERACY1

YEAR 5 pupil Charlie Russell is on the lookout for 30 registrations from local schools and businesses to hold a fundraising event for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF).

The St Joseph's Catholic Primary School student and the foundation will collect books for indigenous children in remote areas to help improve their literacy skills and reduce the gap in education for rural communities.

Charlie said he would be holding a book swap at the primary school and was hoping to get 30 Bundaberg schools, businesses or organisations to hold their own book swaps to raise donations for the cause.

"Or they could set up a free dress day or sausage sizzle,” he said.

Charlie was one of 15 students selected nationwide as an ambassador for the foundation, tasked with collecting donations from the Bundaberg community to improve the lives of indigenous children who don't have the same opportunities as him.

"They help the kids who aren't as privileged and the people who can't really have literacy books or books to write in,” he said.

The school's indigenous education co-ordinator, Cherie Clancy, said Charlie would be involved in a lot of events coming up, including a visit to the Mayor's office next week.

"He's one of the youngest students in Australia to do this,” she said.

Charlie's favourite book to read is The Seven Signs series by Michael Adams.

You can help Charlie by holding your own event or searching for the schools book swap through the ILF website.