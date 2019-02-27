Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlie Cameron is ready to rip into the JLT Series. Picture: Getty Images
Charlie Cameron is ready to rip into the JLT Series. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Cameron eager to atone after ‘bad’ return

by Lachlan Grey
27th Feb 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A frank Charlie Cameron admits his first game for the Brisbane Lions in more than 200 days was a "bad one", but the livewire small forward is ready to rip in for his return to the AFL.

While the 24-year-old suffered a double hit with a poor personal performance and his Lions losing to Queensland rivals the Gold Coast Suns, Cameron said that he relished being back playing at the elite level.

"Even though we had a loss on the weekend, it was good to get back out there and play," he said.

"I was saying to the boys that it had been about 206 days since I'd played an actual game against an opponent so it was good to get out there.

"Personally, I had a bad game - too many free kicks - but I'll be better for it going into the weekend."

Charlie Cameron takes a mark against the Suns in their trial game last weekend. Picture: Getty Images
Charlie Cameron takes a mark against the Suns in their trial game last weekend. Picture: Getty Images

It's been a long road to recovery for Cameron, whose debut season with the Lions ended in Round 11 last year.

Cameron ruptured a ligament in his left foot and required season-ending surgery, but the former Adelaide Crow has recovered and remains on track for Brisbane's Round 1 clash with reigning premiers West Coast on March 23.

He cut an animated figure at training on Tuesday morning as the squad doubles down ahead of their JLT series opener against Hawthorn at Burpengary on Saturday and Cameron is eager to see his side take a more positive approach in their preparation.

"Our intensity and our energy leading up to the game wasn't up to the standard we wanted it to be," he said.

"The way we started was not ideal but I think we'll be (better) for it."

Cameron said his return game for the Lions was a “bad one”. Picture: Getty Images
Cameron said his return game for the Lions was a “bad one”. Picture: Getty Images

 

Hawthorn shape as a stern challenge for the side but there's a renewed optimism in the Lions' den.

Cameron said he was excited about the prospect of Harris Andrews joining the likes of Eric Hipwood in the Lions' forward line, adding some much-needed height up front.

"He's another big presence down there," he said.

"(With) tall forwards, you can rely on them competing in the air and on the ground … and (Harris) is a leader as well.

"Last year we had a couple of rainy games (during the JLT), so hopefully this year it stays a bit dryer and we can play our footy."

"These games are important to build that synergy and chemistry into Round 1."

More Stories

Show More
afl brisbane lions charlie cameron gold coast suns jlt series
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BARNES STORMING: Bargara buildings spark council debate

    premium_icon BARNES STORMING: Bargara buildings spark council debate

    Politics FORMER council offices at Bargara were the hot topic at Bundaberg Regional Council's latest meeting, causing heated debate between councillors.

    NewsMail editor: My 2019 commitment to you

    NewsMail editor: My 2019 commitment to you

    News Our readers are at the heart everything we do.

    • 27th Feb 2019 10:18 AM
    The epic military museum you probably didn't know existed

    premium_icon The epic military museum you probably didn't know existed

    Community Collection houses more than 50,000 items

    20-year-old on bail to reappear on charges

    premium_icon 20-year-old on bail to reappear on charges

    Crime 'He's travelling a fine line in actually going in to custody'

    • 27th Feb 2019 10:02 AM