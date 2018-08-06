Appleby bolsters arsenal for spring assault

TRAINER Charlie Appleby will launch an unprecedented assault on Melbourne's spring riches, arriving three weeks earlier than usual with a trio of high-class invaders.

Appleby, who has picked off a string of quality races and country cups in Victoria over the past two seasons, could have a team as large as seven here during the spring.

Godolphin UK's head trainer will send Group 1-winning sprinter Jungle Cat, Cox Plate placegetter and Cranbourne Cup winner Folkswood and Group 1 winner Blair House in the first wave.

The trio will go in quarantine in Newmarket on August 23 and are scheduled to arrive in Australia on September 8.

Jungle Cat will target the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on September 22, when Folkswood is pencilled in to contest Group 3 Naturalism Stakes (2000m).

Blair House's Australian debut is likely to follow in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1800m) at Caulfield on September 29, when the second shipment of European horses lands here.

Cranbourne Cup winner Folkswood will return to Melbourne in the spring. Picture: AAP

The AFL grand final day arrivals are likely to number Listed Steventon Stakes winner Emotionless and handicapper Hamada. Both Emotionless and Hamada are set to be nominated for the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cups.

Cross Counter and Walton Street have also been earmarked for the trip to Australia.

Cox Plate nominations close at noon on Tuesday along with the Caulfield Guineas and Thousand Guineas.