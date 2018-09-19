Menu
Folkswood, with Kerrin McEvoy in the saddle, takes out last year's Cranbourne Cup. Picture: Mal Fairclough/AAP
Horses

Foreign raiders heading to Caulfield on Saturday

by Leo Schlink
19th Sep 2018 4:27 PM

ENGLISH trainer Charlie Appleby is optimistic of continuing his white-hot Australian strike rate when Jungle Cat and Folkswood venture to Caulfield on Saturday.

Appleby has excelled on several Australian forays, winning seven races during the spring carnival since 2016 and also lifting last year's Sydney Cup with Polarisation.

The Englishman hopes Jungle Cat - winner of his past three starts in Dubai, including the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1200m) in March - can land the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m).

"Jungle Cat travelled well to Australia and he has acclimatised well in his new surroundings," Appleby said on Wednesday.

"He brings a good level of form to the race. Stepping up to seven furlongs should be perfect for him. We've had this race in mind for him for some time and he's well prepared for it."

Third in last year's Cox Plate to Winx after winning the Cranbourne Cup, Folkswood resumes in the Group 3 Naturalism Stakes (2000m).

"He ran well here in Australia on his last visit," Appleby said. "And if he can reproduce that form he is going to be very competitive. He has settled in well.

"We hope this race will serve as his prep for the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (on October 20)."

Both horses will be ridden by James Doyle.

Stablemate Blair House is likely to appear in the Group 1 Underwood at Caulfield on September 29.

Appleby's Werribee-based string will balloon on September 28 with the arrival of Emotionless, Cross Counter, Hamada and Comicas.

blair house caulfield charlie appleby comicas cox plate cranbourne cup cross counter emotionless folkswood hamada james doyle jungle cat naturalism stakes sir rupert clarke stakes underwood stakes winx

