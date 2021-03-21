Charles ‘took lead’ after Harry interview fallout

Prince Charles "took the lead" over the royal family's response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview, an expert says.

The royal family were said to be locked in crisis talks after the couple made a string of sensational claims in the tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan accused an unnamed royal of raising "concerns" about Archie's "skin colour" before he was born.

The Queen waited more than two days before releasing a short statement which said that, "while some recollections may vary", the "whole family" was "saddened" to hear of the couple's "challenging few years" and they took the couple's claims "very seriously".

But, according to The Sun, royal expert Robert Jobson says Prince Charles may have led discussions on how best to respond to the allegations.

Writing for Hello! magazine, he said: "I think the Prince of Wales has also taken the lead on how Buckingham Palace has responded.

"The Queen is 94 and the Duke of Edinburgh is incapacitated, so he will be trying to placate and learn lessons from this so something can be worked out to everyone's satisfaction," he said.

Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle during her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Picture: BBC

"The royal family like to do things as a team, and if the team is being trashed they like to react as a unit and a family."

Mr Jobson also praised the Queen's response, calling it "dignified".

Along with Prince Charles, the monarch was reportedly set to speak with Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate about Prince Harry and Meghan's allegations.

It also emerged that the Queen was said to be "sad but not angry" about the interview.

HARRY: DI'S DEATH 'LEFT A HUGE HOLE' IN ME

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has revealed how Princess Diana's death left a "huge hole" and she "was always with him", in an emotional message to children who have lost parents.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, has poured out his heart in the foreword to a book that will be given to children who have experienced bereavement.

The book, Hospital by the Hill, will be offered as a tool to help children cope.

Author Chris Connaughton was prompted to write the book following the spike in health workers dying during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum," Prince Harry wrote.

"At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

Prince Harry remains based at his $20 million home in California, but the book was due to be handed out to children in the UK.

The book was another sign of his desire to keep his links to Britain despite Megxit and his angry interview with Oprah Winfrey about his estrangement from the royal family.

Prince Harry also offered hope to young children that they will never be alone.

"We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true," he wrote.

The Duke, who was only 12 when his mother died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi, has previously spoken about how he had gone to counselling.

He added in the foreword: "You will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel."

Hospital by the Hill by Chris Connaughton.

Prince Harry has not returned to Britain since he left for Canada and the United States when he stepped back from royal duties.

Coronavirus travel restrictions have added to the challenges of being able to return to his childhood home.

Prince Harry was thought to be planning a trip to Britain for his grandfather, Prince Philip's 100th birthday in June.

That would have also coincided with the Queen's annual Trooping of the Colour, a ceremony full of pomp near Buckingham Palace.

But the Queen, who courtiers say was "sad, but not angry" at Prince Harry, has cancelled that event for the second year running because of coronavirus.

There were still questions about whether Prince Harry would return to London for the unveiling of a statue in honour of Princess Diana on July 1.

That would have been her 60th birthday.

Originally published as Charles 'took lead' after Harry interview fallout