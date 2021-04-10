Menu
Charles’ grief as Philip dies on son’s wedding anniversary

by Shoba Rao
10th Apr 2021 2:37 PM
Prince Charles has paid tribute to his late father as the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on his son's 16th wedding anniversary.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, were married on April 9, and chose not to mark the day with any personal photographs as they normally would.

Instead, it was a more sombre occasion as Prince Philip's death was publicly announced.

While Prince Charles has made no official comment on his father's death yet, the Prince of Wales appeared in a BBC documentary on TV where royal watchers heard him pay tribute to his father, saying he "didn't suffer fools gladly".

The Prince of Wales, Charles, speaks to the BBC. Picture: Supplied
The Prince of Wales, Charles, speaks to the BBC. Picture: Supplied


He also said he would "want to be remembered as an individual in his own right".

Prince Charles went on to praise the support, energy and guidance his father gave the Queen during their 73 years of marriage.

"His energy was astonishing in supporting [her] and doing it for such a long time, and in some extraordinary way being able to go on doing it for so long," the heir apparent said.

"What he's done has amounted to an astonishing achievement, I think."

He also reflected on his father's direct and candid personality.

 

"He didn't suffer fools gladly, so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous he'd go 'make up your mind', so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully," he said.

"He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things."

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall had a civil ceremony in 2005 at Windsor Guildhall and St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Prince William serving as best man.

At the time of their marriage, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended and posed for formal family photographs.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and will be a toned down affair with 30 guests, including members of the royal family and possibly some heads of state from Commonwealth countries.

It is also the same place where Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Philip is reported to have requested a funeral without fuss and will not lie in state - where members of the public would have been able to view his coffin.

Instead he will lie at rest in the Royal Vault within St George's Chapel, where he will wait to be reunited with his beloved Queen.

Originally published as Charles' grief as Philip dies on son's wedding anniversary

