Royal ‘love child’ suing over job ban

Simon Dorante-Day, who claims he is Charles and Camilla’s love child, is suing over his suspension from the public service. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Simon Dorante-Day, who claims he is Charles and Camilla’s love child, is suing over his suspension from the public service. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

A BRISBANE public servant who believes he is the love child of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, has been suspended from his job and banned from his government office.

Simon Dorante-Day, 50, who appeared in New Idea claiming to be the illegitimate son of Charles and Camilla, was in the Supreme Court on Monday in a bid to return to his job as a "principal technical officer" at the Queensland Public Safety Business Agency.

Mr Dorante-Day is suing Kurt Marsden, executive director of the Public Service Commission, who made the decision to suspend him. He is seeking compensation and damages.

Representing himself in court, Mr Dorante-Day said he was removed from the PSBA "so that problems within the workplace can be sorted out".

"I'm being … victimised and targeted by the department … carrying the load of everybody else's mistakes and corrupt activities, and, quite frankly, I find that a bit unfair," Mr Dorante-Day told the court.

Crown law special counsel Michael Prowse, for Mr Marsden, told the court he did not deny "there are difficulties" within Mr Dorante-Day's workplace.

Mr Dorante-Day told Justice Peter Davis he wished to return to his desk "with police" to collect his belongings to help prepare his case.

But Justice Davis told him: "We are not going to have you marching into government premises with police officers."

Instead, he told Mr Dorante-Day to write to Mr Prowse asking for his belongings and documents for his case.

Mr Dorante-Day's LinkedIn profile states that he works on "communication infrastructure" and "radio projects northern and far northern Queensland" and has worked at the PSBA for five years.

He told the court: "This suspension has an extremely negative effect on my reputation as a technical project officer."

Mr Dorante-Day had told New Idea his grandmother worked for Queen Elizabeth. He said she told him on her deathbed that he was the child of Charles and Camilla and had been adopted at the age of 18 months.