Charity thief chased down after jumping fence to keep loot

Angels Community Group recently gave away a whole bunch of second hand mattresses thanks to the support of Beds R Us. Sue Tasker and Lynet Paterson in the Second to None store in Walla Street.

Angels Community Group recently gave away a whole bunch of second hand mattresses thanks to the support of Beds R Us. Sue Tasker and Lynet Paterson in the Second to None store in Walla Street. Mike Knott

ANGELS Community Group chased down a perpetrator yesterday as he ran away stealing all the money from their donation tin.

Executive officer for Angels Community Group, Sue Tasker, said she chased him down in the hopes that he would have handed over the money when confronted, but he jumped a fence instead.

"When you watch the video, he wasn't sorry, he showed no remorse, he had every opportunity to hand the money over, but when I caught him, he jumped a six-foot fence to run away," Ms Tasker said.

"Maybe it is because people are desperate, but I was so angry, we give food no questions asked and if they are stealing for food, they know they can get it for free, it is just frustrating that they resort to stealing.

"We have banned one gentleman because he stole food while getting a free hamper, there is just no excuse, it is not on."

Ms Tasker said they got the money back after calling the police, but she put it on social media to tell people they would not tolerate it.

"The community has given the money in the donation tin, so they are stealing from people who have given their hard-earned money," she said.

"I guess I posted it to tell people well one, we have security cameras and two, we won't tolerate it, we have no qualms about going to the police.

"We are not government funded, we have done over 900 food hampers this year without any funding totally based off donations people give us."