CHARITY RACE DAY: Frock up for local function

LADIES, get your best frocks on and gents, it's time to suit up for the AustSafe Super Race Day today.

A VIP marquee will feature at the Unifying Agriculture Charity Race Day, supporting community-based charities focused on rural and regional areas including RACQ LifeFlight and the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

The industry super fund and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers are joint partners for the annual event to take place at the Bundaberg Race Club.

According to AustSafe Super's Regional Manager Central QLD, Tony O'Mara, the Fund is proud to be associated with the charity day given its history and ongoing connection with the agricultural sector.

"As the fund of choice for regional and rural Australia, we're committed to supporting all things agriculture and this charity day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the valuable contribution the sector makes to Australia's productivity," he said.

"It's also a relaxing and enjoyable day out - everyone loves a race day. Crowds to the event are growing year-on-year, so we're confident this year will be the biggest and best yet."

Lalita Miller trackside at Thabeban Park. Mike Knott BUN040518LALITA3

The event will feature six races throughout the day, and forms part of the Battle of the Bush Series, a Racing Queensland initiative allowing 16 horses from eight regions to qualify for a $100,000 final in Brisbane (Doomben) on June 23.

The day will also feature a charity auction in the AustSafe Super-sponsored VIP marquee, as well as major raffle prizes and the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field.

Urban Café are excited to take over the racecourse kitchen and will be offering a range of gourmet lunch options throughout the day.

Last year's event raised almost $10,000 for RACQ LifeFlight and the RFDS.

At the gate, general admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for pensioners.

The event kicks off from 11am.