Charity moves to purchase Bundy entrepreneur's start-up

CHANGING TIMES: Morgahna Godwin developed an app called Manage Endo. The Endometriosis Association of Queensland (QENDO) has entered an agreement with Ms Godwin.

CHANGING TIMES: Morgahna Godwin developed an app called Manage Endo. The Endometriosis Association of Queensland (QENDO) has entered an agreement with Ms Godwin. contributed

THE Endometriosis Association of Queensland (QENDO) has entered an agreement with Bundaberg entrepreneur Morgahna Godwin to purchase her startup Manage Endo.

QENDO chair Jessica Taylor said she was excited to add Manage Endo to QENDO's arsenal for helping those affected by endometriosis.

In May, Ms Godwin said Manage Endo was in its final testing stage.

Ms Gowdin will be a speaker at the TedX event in Bundaberg on September 20.

QENDO is an Australian based registered charity which has been advocating for those with endometriosis for over 30 years.

"QENDO have worked tirelessly for the past 30 years to advocate and provide support for those with endometriosis,” Ms Taylor said.

"QENDO is constantly seeking to strengthen the mental, physical, and digital support options for those affected by endometriosis.”

Endometriosis affects one in 10 Australian women and costs the economy an estimated $7.4 billion per year.

Manage Endo was born out of Ms Godwin's own lived experience with the disease.

After suffering with stage four (severe) endometriosis most of her life, she aimed to find a lifestyle balance to manage her symptoms.

With a background in economics and graphic design, Ms Godwin built a simple tracking management system that enabled her to see the effects of manipulating certain lifestyle inputs to decrease pain symptoms and increase quality of life.

As a result Ms Godwin was able to stop taking prescription painkillers and live a dramatically improved life.

"I started to think that if this could work so well for me, maybe it could work for some of the other 176 million females who live with this debilitating disease,” she said.

"I'm excited for Manage Endo to be part of QENDO's relentless quest to transform the lives of those living with endometriosis.

"Manage Endo gives QENDO the capability to scale their impact and reach a global audience in their mission to help all affected by endometriosis.”

Ms Godwin acknowledged the support she received through the Queensland State Government's Advance Queensland initiative.

"The Advance Queensland team have been instrumental in helping me to create and leverage opportunities as a founder and business,” she said.

"The HOTDESQ program, initiated by Advance Queensland, allowed me to connect with incredible international founders who have shaped my perspective and helped me to navigate this complex startup world.

"The ability to call on experienced founders is absolutely invaluable.”

"At the moment we have 180 beta testers and we are just looking at what type of variables we can track for them to better understand their symptoms,” she said.

"Then we make suggestions about what they can perhaps do to better help their symptoms.”

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Leanne Kemp said: "It's fantastic that entrepreneurs like Morgahna Godwin build purpose-led businesses. I know Morgahna explored global markets and developed her company over a long period of time so I'm thrilled to see this announcement and her ongoing commitment to see the company thrive.”

Ms Godwin will continue to remain involved with the development of Manage Endo by filling an advisory role with QENDO.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Bundaberg Now