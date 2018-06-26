Charity holding raffle for petrol voucher to help save dogs

RAFFLE: A $100 fuel voucher is up for grabs.

RAFFLE: A $100 fuel voucher is up for grabs. Sharyn Banks

LOCALS wanting a chance to win some great prizes while helping to save the region's dogs have until 3.30pm today to buy raffle tickets.

To celebrate its opening, the Red Collar Rescue Op Shop and Party Supplies store is running a raffle today with some great prizes on offer.

Businessman Paul Wessel, who donates the shop space to the charity, has given a $100 fuel voucher as the top prize in the raffle.

Second prize is a $50 store credit and third prize is a $25 store credit.

Tickets are $1 each and the raffle will be drawn at 3.30pm.

The shop is located near the Bundy Chop Shop on Mt Perry Rd.

Red Collar Rescue is a non-profit charity saving local dogs from death row.