Charity champions: Bundy couple keep donations rolling in

TOP GIVERS: Glenlodge Caravan Village owners Denise and Brendan Haks continue to support the Make A Wish Foundation each year. Ashley Clark

IT'S sad but true - fewer of us are giving to charities and when we do donate, it is in much lower amounts.

That's the latest statistics according to an analysis by QUT's Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies of ATO data.

The report states Australia recorded its first drop in the value of tax-deductible charitable donations since the Global Financial Crisis, with statistics on tax-deductible giving for the 2015-16 financial year.

A total of $2.9 billion was donated , which represented a 7.2 per cent ($221 million) decrease on the previous year.

There was an exceptional 15 per cent increase, or $464 million in 2014-15.

But despite the decline, one Bundaberg couple said they were continuing to put in 110% effort year on year for their local charity events.

Owners of Glenlodge Caravan Village Brendan and Denise Haks said they hosted fundraising events every winter and donation numbers were going up.

The duo run weekly barbecues and morning teas from their caravan park and have raised a staggering amount, over $80,000, for the Make A Wish Foundation.

"Last year we raised about $11,900 and the year before was $11,300,” Mr Haks said.

"We have found it is such a great way to get our little community together and people are always more than happy to provide a donation for a good cause.”

Mr Haks said each year, they had a goal of raising more money than the last and their winter visitors were always keen to jump on board.

"People go home after their visit to us and start sewing and creating bits and pieces for our charity raffles for the next year,” he said.

"They bring truckloads up for us, it's fantastic.”

The couple said they chose the Make A Wish Foundation as the main charity they fundraised for because of the special relationship they formed with the organisations past president.

"Make A Wish means something special to my wife and I,” Mr Haks said.

"We first met Pat Russell, a former president of the foundation, many years ago and we were just blown away with how much passion she had.

"The way the people got behind her- every time she did a speech I got a tear in my eye.”

He said the opportunity to be able to keep running charity events year after year was something that really warmed their hearts.

"We do it because we like to get people together,” he said.

"If you put on a great event everyone always loves to get involved and are always more than willing to give a small donation.”

